Over 1,300 complaints were sent to the FCC about Shakira and J.Lo's Super Bowl halftime show

(CNN) Families all over America gathered on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers, turning one of America's most beloved sports events into a cheerful family affair.

Then came half time.

The singers danced on poles, twerked, belly danced and made more than a few sexually suggestive gestures.

And some people were upset no public warnings were given before the show, which one viewer said was less a musical act than an "X-rated strip club performance."

Here are just a few of the complaints:

Not appropriate for children

Many parents were left fuming after watching the show with their kids. Nearly half of the 1,300 complaints mentioned that the halftime show was inappropriate, especially for children.

"Jennifer Lopez's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show was extremely explicit and completely unacceptable for a event where families including children are watching," a Utah viewer said. "I had to send my children out of the room so that they weren't exposed to something they should not have seen."

"My family was very excited to watch the Super Bowl tonight," a viewer from Washington complained. "However, I was not prepared to explain to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she kept grabbing her crotch. My daughter was asking if she was feeling sick from having so much skin showing."

"The half time show was very sexual in nature. I have never seen so many sex poses outside porn magazines," a New York viewer said. They also complained about "sexy tongue wagging" and "butt shaking."

"What are you teaching young girls?" a Wisconsin viewer said. "Dance around half naked to make men excited then claim #MeToo for harassment? It's ok to be some sexual being and shake your naked rear end and expose your crotch and dance on a pole in front of the world?"

The 'Me Too' movement (and sex trafficking)

Many complaints mentioned the "Me Too" movement and sex trafficking.

"In our country there has been a push for women's rights and more opportunities alon