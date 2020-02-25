(CNN) Sabrina Ionescu delivered yet another masterful performance. This time, it was one for the NCAA record books -- and coming on an emotional day.

Just hours after the 22-year-old Oregon Ducks star spoke at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles, Ionescu was back on the basketball court, having taken a charter flight to the Bay Area to take on No. 4 Stanford.

Not only did she help No. 3 Oregon to a 74-66 win, but Ionescu made NCAA history, becoming the first college basketball player -- male or female -- to have 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

It also comes on a date, 2/24/20, that has special significance to Ionescu. Those are the jersey numbers of Gianna, Kobe and herself. Ionescu had developed a friendship with Kobe and Gianna, working out with Gianna in the summer while helping Kobe coach games.

"That one was for (Kobe)," Ionescu said. "To do it on 2/24/20 is huge. We talked about that in the preseason; I can't really put that into words. He's looking down and really proud of me."

