FBI raids fashion mogul Peter Nygard's NY office after he was accused of sex assault and sex trafficking

(CNN)Fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's New York office was raided Tuesday as the magnate faces allegations of sex trafficking in a civil lawsuit.
The FBI and New York police executed the search warrant, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
Biase declined to provide further details.
While there are no publicly filed charges against Nygard, the fact that the FBI searched his office suggests the existence of a federal criminal investigation.
Nygard's spokesman Ken Frydman said authorities executed search warrants on Nygard's offices in New York and California, and he said his client is "not surprised" by the raids.
"Nygard welcomes the federal investigation and expects his name to be cleared," Frydman said. "He has not been charged, is not in custody and is cooperating with the investigation."
Earlier this month, 10 women filed a civil suit against Nygard, claiming the fashion mogul sexually assaulted them. Some said they were minors at the time of the alleged assaults.
The businessman allegedly used his ties to the fashion industry to entice young women with drugs, money and hopes of a successful modeling career.
The suit also accuses Nygard of sex trafficking at Lyford Cay, a 150,000 square-foot compound in the Bahamas.
It claims Nygard sexually assaulted most of the women when he lured them to the Cay for "pamper parties" attended by prominent political