FBI raids fashion mogul Peter Nygard's NY office after he was accused of sex assault and sex trafficking

(CNN) Fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's New York office was raided Tuesday as the magnate faces allegations of sex trafficking in a civil lawsuit.

The FBI and New York police executed the search warrant, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Biase declined to provide further details.

While there are no publicly filed charges against Nygard, the fact that the FBI searched his office suggests the existence of a federal criminal investigation.

Nygard's spokesman Ken Frydman said authorities executed search warrants on Nygard's offices in New York and California, and he said his client is "not surprised" by the raids.

