FBI raids fashion mogul Peter Nygard's office after he was accused of sex assault and sex trafficking

(CNN) Fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's New York office was raided Tuesday as the magnate faces allegations in a civil lawsuit of sex trafficking.

The FBI and New York police executed the search warrant, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Biase declined to provide further details. A spokesman for Nygard did not immediately return CNN's request for comment about the raid.

While there are no publicly filed charges against Nygard, the fact that the FBI searched his office suggests the existence of a federal criminal investigation.

Earlier this month, 10 women filed a civil suit against Nygard , claiming the fashion mogul sexually assaulted them. Some said they were minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

