See the moon from the perspective of Apollo 13's astronauts

(CNN) Have you ever wanted to see what the Apollo 13 astronauts saw? NASA's got you covered.

The space agency on Monday released a video of the moon from the point of view of the astronauts on the aborted Apollo 13 mission.

They made the video in 4K resolution using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter , a robotic NASA spacecraft that orbits the moon.

NASA said the astronauts were in darkness for eight minutes when they were between earthset and sunrise until the lunar terrain emerged. That's where the video starts.

The journey to the moon

