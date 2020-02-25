A Michigan high schooler wanted to write a paper supporting same-sex marriage. Her mother says the teacher refused

(CNN) The mother of a Michigan high school student with same-sex parents alleges her daughter's English teacher infringed on her freedom of speech when she rejected a class paper on the topic of same-sex marriage.

Destiny McDermitt, a 17-year-old junior at Hill-McCloy High School in Montrose, was assigned a project titled "Take a Stand," in which she was allowed to choose a subject and advocate for or against it, according to one of her mothers, Angela McDermitt-Jackson.

The only parameters for the assignment were the topic could not be one written about for another class or one that would be considered "awkward or inappropriate," with abortion provided as an example of a forbidden subject, a copy of the assignment provided to CNN shows.

Neither the assignment nor the teacher specified that same-sex marriage was an off-limits topic, according to McDermitt-Jackson.

In reviewing the incident, Montrose Community Schools Superintendent Linden Moore said in an emailed statement that "the teacher attempted to avoid disruption and controversy by limiting the topics that students could choose for a writing assignment. Unfortunately, although well-intentioned, the teacher was too restrictive."

