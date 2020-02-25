Big Papi is having an estate sale. Sox memorabilia? Check. Gucci shoes? Check. Furnish your entire house? Check.

(CNN) The mild New England winter appears to have spurred some early spring-cleaning for Red Sox legend David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

Exceptional Estate Sales in Sudbury, Massachusetts, is advertising an estate sale at Big Papi's house on February 29. The business is (obviously) expecting a large turnout.

CNN has reached out to Ortiz's spokesman for more information, but the photos give a pretty good idea of what's for sale.

For the sports fanatic, there are autographed Big Papi bobbleheads (in original boxes!), an autographed proof of a photo of Ted Williams, and a Red Sox World Series Champions table commemorating the team's wins in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Need a charcoal grill to complete your tailgate setup? Or maybe a mock scoreboard for the living room? All that, and more, is available.

Not a big sports fan? No problem.

Read More