Carolina Hurricanes' 42-year-old emergency backup goalie credits nerves and years of preparation for win

(CNN) After emerging victorious in his National Hockey League debut for the Carolina Hurricanes, 42-year-old emergency backup goalie David Ayres has become an overnight sensation.

"'Zamboni driver by day, emergency goaltender by night,' David Ayres earned First Star honors and saved the day for the Canes in Toronto! Grab your t-shirt jersey to support the Canes' newest legend!" read the description for the shirt on Carolina Pro Shop.

Ayres will receive royalties from sales of the shirt, and a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney foundation, the website says. Ayres previously required a kidney transplant.

The Hurricanes made a t-shirt for David Ayres.

After Hurricanes goalies James Reimar and Petr Mrazek both had to leave the game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night due to injury, the Hurricanes tapped Ayres to fill in during the second period.

