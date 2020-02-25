NYC Parks Department launches effort to rescue duck with plastic stuck on its beak

(CNN) In New York City's Central Park, no duck gets left behind.

The city parks department is looking for a duck with a plastic ring wrapped around its beak and neck.

Five park rangers are searching all bodies of water in Central Park and the pond in nearby Morningside Park, said parks department spokeswoman Megan Moriarty. They're searching on land and will kayak to the duck to make a rescue if needed.

She said the duck is still able to fly and swim. Birdwatchers across Twitter have grown concerned that the duck is unable to eat.

Bird photographer Bradley Kane snapped a photo Saturday and said he didn't see the bird dive or feed.