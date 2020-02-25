Someone shot a bald eagle in Oklahoma. Veterinarians saved it but it may never fly again

(CNN) Someone shot a bald eagle and then left it for dead. It'll survive, but may never fly again.

The mature eagle was found suffering of a gunshot wound in cold water over the weekend in Miami, Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said.

A nearby fisheries technician jumped in and rescued the bird, and officials rushed it to the Tulsa Zoo. Veterinarians told Oklahoma officials it has a "good chance of survival" but odds it would be able to fly again were "slim," they said.

