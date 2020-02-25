London (CNN) The British royal family have offered a look inside the major refurbishment of Queen Elizabeth II's home, Buckingham Palace.

In a series of videos posted to the royals' Instagram page on Monday, the family's social media team toured a few of the building's ornate rooms and hallways, which have been turned into construction sites as part of the £369 million ($458 million) project.

They also shared a newspaper clipping dating back to 1954 and a collection of old cigarette packets, which were discovered during the works.

A look inside the palace's renovations.

The ten-year refurbishment of the palace is needed to replace wiring and pipes on the property -- some of which are more than 60 years old.

The most critical work began in 2017, but the exterior of the palace has remained unchanged and the Queen has stayed in residence.

