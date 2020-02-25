Mo Farah under fire over controversial London Marathon injections

(CNN) Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah is under the spotlight for injections he received ahead of the London Marathon in 2014.

Farah was tested six days after receiving the injections. He recorded a number of medicines but failed to note L-carnitine on his doping control form, according to the Panorama investigation . When drug tested, athletes are required to note all the medicines and supplements they have taken within the past seven days.

The program also alleged that Farah repeatedly denied taking L-carnitine injections ahead of the London Marathon when questioned by US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) officials in 2015, only to return minutes after the interview had concluded to say he did in fact receive the injections.

L-carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid that enhances athletic performance. It is prohibited to have infusions of more than 50ml in the space of six hours.