(CNN) At least 21 civilians, including nine children and three teachers, were killed when 10 schools and a hospital were hit by "airstrikes and ground attacks" in Idlib province in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, said the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations said in a statement.

Children and women are among more than 80 civilians who have been "severely injured," said the medical relief group.

Three nurses and a doctor were injured after Idlib Central Hospital was hit by an airstrike that heavily damaged the facility, the organization, which is based in Geneva, it also said.

"The hospital, which served 11,500 patients monthly, was forced to shut down given the safety risks posed by targeted airstrikes," the group said.