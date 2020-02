(CNN) A large opioid manufacturer has reached a settlement agreement in principle worth $1.6 billion with attorneys general for 47 states and US territories, according to a company press release.

Mallinckrodt announced Tuesday that the proposed deal will resolve all opioid-related claims against the company and its subsidiaries if it moves forward. Plaintiffs would receive payments over an eight-year period to cover the costs of opioid-addition treatments and other needs.