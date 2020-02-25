Ever wanted to be Boba Fett? Now you can with this Black Series helmet

Hasbro is bringing Boba Fett from the screen to the real world with its Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet. It'll officially land on May 4, but is up for preorder now at $119.99.

CNN Underscored was able to get hands-on — or rather heads-on — with the helmet at Toy Fair 2020. While it may not look like Boba Fett wears the most comfortable gear, the helmet turned out to be comfortably cushioned inside — and even fit over glasses. The inside is themed with lots of wires, speakers and transistor details (all nonworking).

The outside makes it clear that this bounty hunter is not one to be messed with, since the helmet is designed with dings, scratches and signs of age. It makes sense for an item that is part of the Black Series.

The helmet is pretty high-tech and features a viewfinder that flips down on the right side. It can act as a heads-up display, which is handy when you're hunting a target or trying to find the bounty in a crowded cantina (though all this display really offers is flashing lights). It looks hyper-realistic, even if it doesn't actually do much, and the LEDs throughout it really enhance the design.

Yes, $119.99 isn't the most affordable price, but any "Star Wars" fan looking to bring their roleplay, cosplay or display collection to the next level should preorder the Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet now.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.