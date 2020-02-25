Take up to 40% off at Reebok's Buy More Save More event

Now's the time to evaluate your workout wardrobe and restock at Reebok. The athletic wear brand is offering a Buy More Save More deal with savings of up to 40% off on apparel, sneakers, accessories — essentially everything you need to hit the gym in the near future.

Use promo code GETMORE to take advantage of this sitewide offer, which is based on how many items you buy. Score 20% off one or two items, 30% off three items and 40% off four or more items. Just note: The discount doesn't apply to items under $15.

You certainly could scroll through the nearly 2,800 items up for grabs during this sale — or you could check out a few of our favorite, best-selling styles below. Either way, you should hustle over to Reebok's site to get in on the savings.

Speed TR Flexweave Women's Training Shoes ($100; reebok.com)

These sneakers, featuring a stylish and lightweight textile upper, are perfect for cardio days and studio classic. You can choose from five color combinations, though we love this dreamy peach and white option.

Lux High-Rise Tights 2.0 ($60; reebok.com)

It's important (obviously) that your tights stay up during your most rigorous workouts. These high-rise training tights are designed to move with you and provide full coverage, plus their Speedwick fabric and elastane will help keep you dry and eliminate shine.

One Series Training Bag ($39.97, originally $45; reebok.com)

The quintessential gym bag, this standout purple style can haul all your gear thanks to multiple interior pockets, an exterior water bottle holder, a ventilated compartment specifically for shoes, and an adjustable strap.

Premium Pinnacle Bag ($79.97, originally $110; reebok.com)

Or, if you have less to carry around, consider this tote-like Premium Pinnacle Bag made from neoprene and mesh with a fleece lining.

Puremove Bra ($60; reebok.com)

This bra has a minimalist design and a barely-there feel. Made from a fabric that reacts to your movements, it also boasts perforation in the front and back to keep you cool.

CrossFit Austin II Shorts ($50; reebok.com)

These shorts were specifically made for CrossFit, but you could wear them during any workout as the weather warms up. They come in black, but why not go for a bright, spring-like colorway like pink or yellow?

Workout Ready Joggers ($45; reebok.com)

Whether you're out for a run in the early morning or looking to warm up post workout, these joggers were designed to prioritize comfort above all.

Classics Vector Hoodie ($70; reebok.com)

You can't go wrong with a classic hoodie featuring the Reebok logo front and center.

Nano 9 Men's Training Shoes ($130; reebok.com)

This CrossFit shoe is ideal for all your gym floor endeavors. A flexible upper can handle all your moves, while a soft rubber midsole will protect your foot with enhanced cushioning. The sneaker comes in 21 colors; opt for something like this pair with a blue-to-red gradient accent.

