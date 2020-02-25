The Ninja Foodi, an air fryer and pressure cooker in one, is now on sale

You've probably heard of the Instant Pot, best-known of all the multicookers, but that doesn't mean you should count out other options. The Ninja Foodi is a compact 7-in-1 multicooker with a cult following all its own, and for one day only, it's on sale at Amazon for $124.99.

Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Compact Pressure Cooker ($124.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

This compact, 5-quart device can pressure cook and air fry — the latter function still eludes the Instant Pot, so far. The Foodi is also equipped to steam, bake, roast, slow cook, make yogurt, sear and sauté.

Notably, Tendercrisp technology helps to lock in your ingredients' natural juices on the inside, while the crisping lid creates the ideal golden crunch on the outside. Plus, the Foodi's included ceramic coated inner pot is nonstick, and it comes with a 3-quart basket just for air frying.

As with all Gold Boxes, this deal on the Ninja Foodi will only last for one day or until the cookers are sold out. So if you're ready to ditch your other appliances in favor of one multitasking kitchen wonder, shop now. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.