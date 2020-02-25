Save on a refurb Dyson Ball Animal vacuum for one day only

Clean up with some savings on a refurbished Dyson vacuum at Amazon. For one day only, a Dyson Ball Animal Upright is down to just $184.99 in the Gold Box.

Refurbished Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum ($184.99, originally $299; amazon.com)

As with all Dyson vacuums, this bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Meanwhile, its tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture; the stair tool ensures each step gets clean; an up-top tool, along with instant wand release, allows you to reach the highest spots in your home; and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

This Dyson is manufacturer-refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories. It comes with a six-month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials and workmanship, and as with all refurbished Amazon products, it's backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, meaning it's eligible for replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it doesn't work as expected.

This Dyson deal will only last through Tuesday or until sold out.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.