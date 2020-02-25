Baboons break out of captivity and go on the run near Sydney hospital

(CNN) A pack of baboons momentarily caused chaos in Sydney on Tuesday, breaking out of captivity and roaming around the city's streets before being recaptured.

The animals escaped while being transported to a research facility at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, which borders the University of Sydney, CNN affiliate SBS reported.

Police were called to the Camperdown area of the city at about 5:30 p.m. (1:30 a.m. ET).

Videos posted on social media showed three baboons running along sidewalks, to the bemusement of locals.

#BREAKING: Three baboons, which had been on the loose in Sydney's inner-west after escaping a medical facility, have been captured by handlers from Taronga Zoo. #9News pic.twitter.com/fByH0Y5sr3 — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) February 25, 2020

But New South Wales Police said they had recaptured the escapees shortly before 7 p.m. (3 a.m. ET).

