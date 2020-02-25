Malaysian politics has been plunged into chaos, it may take a long time to recover

(CNN) Whoever loses, Mahathir wins.

That seems to be the main lesson from three days of political chaos in Malaysia, as the 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad managed to resign both the premiership and leadership of his party, but keep both jobs , and have accusations of betrayal turn into pledges of loyalty and support from all sides of the parliamentary divide.

Appointed interim-Prime Minister by the king following his resignation, Mahathir is likely to form a new government within a few days, though negotiations could continue through the week and the country could still be on track for a snap election at some point in the near future.

How did we get here? The answer to that involves a decades-long rivalry, accusations of backstabbing, a mess of acronyms and Malaysia's sometimes fraught religious and ethnic divides.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad waves after he was granted an audience with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Political crisis