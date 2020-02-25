Senegal launches wind power plant as part of its commitment to renewable energy

(CNN)As part of its plan to push for more renewable energy, Senegal inaugurated what it describes as West Africa's largest wind power plant on Monday.
The zero-emissions power plant will supply up to 15% of Senelec's energy production. Senelec is Senegal's national electricity company.
Located in Taiba Ndiaye, about 86 kilometers from Dakar, the country's capital city, the wind power plant has a capacity of 158 megawatts.
According to a video posted on President Macky Sall's official Twitter page, the power plant was built in 24 months.
"A new step in the energy market towards an emerging Senegal. Emerging Senegal, a Senegal that is fueled by its momentum through an energy mix that combines all of our potentials to ensure continuous quality service at competitive costs," President Sall wrote.