Why solar storms from space may blind and strand whales

The world's longest animal migrations
Gray whale – An eastern gray whale set a record in 2015 for the longest recorded migration by a mammal -- a journey of nearly 14,000 miles from Russian waters to Mexico and back. Here's a look at some other arduous animal migrations -- many of which are facing human-made challenges.
Humpback whale – The gray whale's odyssey broke the previous migration record, a 11,706-mile round trip by a humpback whale in 2011. North Pacific humpback whales migrate to cool Alaskan waters in the summer. At a sedate speed of about one mile per hour, humpbacks return from Hawaii with their new calves to feed, mostly on krill and small fish, having lived off their fat reserves for months.
