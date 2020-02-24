Tennessee 8th-grader challenges lawmakers to spend a day in wheelchairs

(CNN) Alex Johnson has been in a wheelchair since he was a little boy, but says it's still hard to explain all the challenges he faces every day.

The Tennessee eighth-grader convinced a group of state lawmakers to spend a day in wheelchairs earlier this month, so they could experience those challenges for themselves.

State Rep. Clark Boyd, who represents Lebanon, helped organize the bipartisan event.

He told WSMV that he didn't have any previous experience with wheelchairs.

"Even in a building that is handicap accessible, still you bump into doors. You bump into walls. Some of the doors become very heavy for someone in a wheelchair. Opening a refrigerator door, doors seem to be a pretty big challenge," he told WSMV.

The Permobil Foundation supplied the wheelchairs, which the lawmakers used to attend meetings, work at their desks and do other regular activities.

Boyd said in a statement that the experience was eye-opening and that he had no idea how frustrating it would be to get around in a wheelchair.

Johnson said he hopes the experience will inspire the lawmakers to help make the world more accessible.

"They can influence things," he told WSMV. "They can help people achieve more independence."