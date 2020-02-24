Katherine Johnson, famed NASA mathematician and inspiration for the film 'Hidden Figures,' is dead at 101

(CNN) Katherine Johnson, a pioneering NASA mathematician whose work inspired the film "Hidden Figures," died this week. She was 101.

Johnson was part of NASA's "Computer Pool," a group of mathematicians whose data powered NASA's first successful space missions. The group's success largely hinged on the accomplishments of its black women members.

Her work went largely unrecognized until the release of 2017's "Hidden Figures," a film portrayal of Johnson's accomplishments while the space agency was still largely segregated.

By the time Johnson retired from NASA in 1986, she'd mapped the moon's surface ahead of the 1969 landing and helped astronauts aboard the Apollo 13 safely land back on Earth.

