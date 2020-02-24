Five hikers rescued on their way back from 'Into the Wild' bus in Alaska

(CNN) Five Italian hikers were rescued on Alaska's Stampede Trail as they were returning from visiting the abandoned bus made famous by the book and film "Into the Wild."

The International Emergency Response Coordination Center first received an alert about a medical emergency Saturday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

"Searchers from Tri-Valley Fire Department and AST responded on snow machines and located the group approximately 13 miles in from the Stampede Road trailhead," AST said in a statement.

One of the hikers was treated for severe frostbite to his feet.

Tri-Valley Fire Chief Brad Randall told the Anchorage Daily News he believed the group was in the area at least overnight. Temperatures were about 5-10 degrees Saturday morning, Randall told the newspaper.

