7 people were injured when a gun discharged at a dance in Houston

(CNN) One man was shot and six other people were injured when a gun discharged during a dance at a flea market in Houston Sunday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of seven people shot at the Mercado SabaDomingo flea market in the northern part of the city around 7 p.m. local time.

Investigators were able to determine that only one person, an adult male, was shot in the leg. Six other people, all adults, were injured when the bullet exited the man and ricocheted, Gonzalez said during a press briefing. They suffered "minor, superficial type wounds," he said.

All seven people were transported to hospitals, Gonzalez told reporters.

There were several children at the scene, which was busy because of the dance, but none were injured in the incident, according to Gonzalez.

