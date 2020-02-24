Derek Jeter's first Yankees jersey sold for $369,000, the most ever for a modern-era jersey

(CNN) The first set of pinstripes that Derek Jeter ever wore for the New York Yankees just sold for a whopping $369,000. That makes it the most expensive modern-era jersey ever sold.

Mike Piazza's post-911 home run jersey previously held that title.

Derek Jeter was a near-unanimous selection for the MLB hall of fame.

Jeter wore it for his debut game on May 29, 1995, and for the remainder of that season -- tallying his first hit, run, double and triple. He signed the jersey, Goldin said, and wrote "Game Used 5-29-95 MLB Debut" on its front.

Jeter signed the jersey.

