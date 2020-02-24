This teen makes adorable bow ties to help get shelter dogs and cats adopted

(CNN) A 13-year-old from New Jersey has embarked on the cutest mission ever. He sews tiny bow ties for cats and dogs to help them get adopted.

He started by making bow ties for animals at an ASPCA in New York, according to his mom, Joy Brown. But once he got there, he realized dogs all over the world needed homes, and he wanted to help them stand out.

This dapper dog got noticed at her shelter because of Brown's bow tie.

He's currently raising money on his GoFundMe page to personally deliver bow ties to shelters in all 50 states.

"He now has this thing where he spins the wheel and he selects a state and animal shelter," his sister, Dazhai Shearz, told CNN affiliate WCBS.

In 2018, President Barack Obama gave him a Presidential Commendation. In January, he was featured as one of GoFundMe's kid heroes. And he was he was just named the 2020 New Jersey State Honoree for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

"I know that I'm doing something right, raising an amazing kid who is inspiring people all over the world," his mom said. "I tell him all the time, ''I wanna be like you when I grow up.'"