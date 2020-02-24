(CNN) This wasn't his first rodeo. Literally.

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner is one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time -- and until the weekend, he quietly was enjoying another hobby.

Bumgarner, 30, told The Athletic that he had been using the alias Mason Saunders to take part in rodeo events, explaining to the sports news website he has been competing under the alias to try to not attract attention.

The surname is from his wife's maiden name. "Mason" is short for "Madison," which, Bumgarner said to The Athletic, is "something for my wife to call me when we were out in public to keep people from recognizing me."

The three-time World Series champion and 2014 World Series MVP then added: "But you're going to ruin that for me."