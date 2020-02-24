Car drives into carnival crowd in Germany

(CNN) A car drove into a crowd of people at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police in Kassel said Monday.

Several people have been injured, according to preliminary reports into the incident.

Police are on site and the driver of the car has been arrested.

According to CNN's German affiliate RTL, small children were among the injured.

Volksmarsen is a small town with roughly 6,000 residents, located near Kassel, in the federal state of Hesse, central Germany.

Read More