Save on sustainable shoes and accessories at Nisolo's End of Season Sale

You know Nisolo for its ethically made shoes, accessories and leather goods, and now through February 29, you can snag all of the above at a discount. Shop Nisolo's End of Season Sale for up to 40% off some of the brand's most popular styles, and take an additional 10% off your purchase with promo code EOSCNN.

Over 30 items for men and women are included in this promotion, though take note: Select items are final sale. Choose from boots, loafers, sneakers, oxfords and more for your feet, plus pouches, totes and weekenders in both leather and canvas. Our top picks are below, but feel free to browse through all the discounts for yourself.

Chelsea Boot ($160, originally $228; nisolo.com)

A solid pair of Chelsea boots belongs in every wardrobe. This style features a leather tab for easy pull on, triangular elastic side panels, and 1.25-inch heel with a rubber sole. Be aware that the slightly pointed toe makes for a narrower fit, so you may want to order a half size up.

Mariella Mule ($135, originally $150; nisolo.com)

These mules in a rich brandy hue are handmade in Nisolo's Peru factory. Wear them with all your spring outfits for a put-together yet casual feel.

Lori Tote ($118, originally $168; nisolo.com)

A classic carryall, the Lori tote is made from soft, sturdy leather that only gets better over time.

Mateo All Weather Boot ($259, originally $288; nisolo.com)

This moc-toe boot is made from water-resistant leather so won't need to worry about the elements damaging their stylish upper. Meanwhile, the Vibram Christy sole is light and flexible enough to keep you comfortable, but grippy enough to ensure you can walk confidently on any terrain.

Diego Low Top Sneaker ($126, originally $148; nisolo.com)

These dark olive trainers are step up from your average sneaker. Featuring a Vibram sole and deep leather upper, these sneaks come equipped with both cotton and waxed cotton laces. The pair is handmade in an ethical factory in León, Mexico.

Canvas Weekender ($178, originally $198; nisolo.com)

The perfect travel companion, this canvas weekender bag in either black or amber can carry whatever you need for any adventure.

