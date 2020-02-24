Enhance your Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra with these awesome accessories

Samsung's Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are all nearly here with preorders already open ahead of a March 6 launch. And if you're picking up one of the latest and great phones, chances are you want to protect or enhance that experience.

You can compliment that new device with any of these accessories like the all-new Galaxy Buds+ and a litany of cases including the Smart LED View Cover, the Kvadrat Cover and much more.

LED Back Cover

This versatile case informs you of incoming calls or messages, counts down your self timer and shows notifications. via LED lights on the back cover. These lights glow when you receive a notification, then fade in and out in an aesthetically pleasing manner when you turn your phone to the front. Available in black and white.

Rugged Protective Cover

This cover's flexible TPU material, which is even lighter and harder than silicon, and its shock absorption and lens protection features work to protect your phone. It even comes with a kickstand that folds into the back cover. Available in silver and black.

Silicone Cover

This classic, stylish case is soft to the touch and offers reliable protection. The sleek design is available in black, white, blue, pink, gray and navy.

S-View Flip Cover

This semi-transparent case allows you to view and interact with your phone screen through the case. The patterned cover protects your screen from scratches, but still allows for full control over your phone screen without needing to open the cover. Available in black and gray.

LED Wallet Cover

This handy case allows you to store your cards on the inside of the wallet, and view and interact with LED notifications on the front. Just like the S-View, you can answer calls, view messages and check the time via LED lights on the front. The easy-to-hold, fabric material is available in black and gray.

Leather Cover

Made with genuine leather, this soft and sleek case is enhanced with elegant accents, including aluminum buttons and microfiber lining. Available in black, blue, brown, red, silver and gray.

Galaxy Buds+ ($149; samsung.com)

These new earbuds are a huge step up from last year's first-generation version, without a large price increase. The earbuds have a 22-hour battery life, and a three-minute charge yields an entire hour of playtime. The Buds+ case also offers wireless charging. Available in black, white, blue and red, with the earbuds and case matching in color.

Galaxy Buds ($129.99; samsung.com)

These stylish wireless earbuds boast up to 13 hours of battery life, with premium sound by AKG that allows you to control how much outside news is allowed. Available in black, white, silver and yellow, these earbuds are water resistant and have a comfortable fit.

Wireless Charger Stand ($79.99; samsung.com)

Easily charge select Galaxy smartphones and Apple iPhone devices with this Qi certified wireless charging stand. Control the built-in cooling fan that charges your phone more efficiently, as well as the LED indicator icon from your phone. This charger offers up to 15 watts of output.

45-watt Charger ($49.99; samsung.com)

Only compatible with the S20 Ultra, this fast-charging device is back and better than ever. We loved last year's model because of its impressive charging power and battery life, so we're hopeful this year's will perform even better.

Wireless Charger Duo ($99.99; samsung.com)

Charge multiple devices at once with this self-cooling, Qi-certified charger. Simply place your smartphone, Samsung smartwatch or both on the charging pad. Available in black and white.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($269.99; samsung.com)

This fitness-focused smartwatch doesn't just track your data, it uses that info to give you insights and advice. Manage your stress levels, view your health summary and track your sleep with this stylish and customizable watch, which is available in silver, black, rose gold and green.

