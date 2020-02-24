It's time I fess up: I've spent the better part of my life not consistently washing my face before I hit the sheets. After ruining a few pillowcases and clogging pretty much all of my pores in the process, I made the decision to ensure my face was free of dirt, makeup and oil every night. And as it turns out, that resolution is easier said than done.

Makeup removing products vary drastically. There are wipes soaked in solutions that aren't eco-friendly, battery-powered sonic brushes that were too abrasive for my skin and the age-old cotton pads, which (for me) haven't been effective at removing makeup at all.

On my Goldilocks-esque quest to find a facial brush that's just right, I found Foreo's Luna, a facial brush that's become so beloved, the brand estimates that one is sold every two seconds.

Foreo Luna 3 ($199; foreo.com)

The Luna 3 is a silicone facial brush that can deliver 8,000 sonic pulsations, and combined with its soft bristles and your daily cleanser, can deep clean your face in a minute. Dirt, oil, sweat, makeup residue and dead skin cells are all removed from your skin's surface, leaving you with a noticeably smoother and softer complexion. It's one of the deepest (yet still sensitive) cleans you can get.

The Luna 3 also comes with an integrated smart app that can give you a more personalized wash, too. After using the Luna 3 for over a year now, I'll never again clean my face without a silicone brush. Seriously, they're that good.

Plus, unlike cotton pads or wipes, silicone face brushes are among the most eco-friendly makeup remover devices out there. And unlike bristle facial brushes, silicone ones won't need replacement brush heads over time.

Here's the downside to the Luna 3 (hey, not every product can be perfect): The price. The Luna 3 rings in at a substantial $199.

It's why when I found a silicone brush on Amazon that looks like the Luna 3 and functions similarly, but only costs $19.99, I had to try it out. And spoiler alert, this dupe works just as well.

The Xpreen Silicone Facial Cleanser Brush ($19.99; amazon.com) is more stripped down compared to Foreo (there's no smart app integration here), but if you're OK with fewer bells and whistles, the brush can deep clean just as well.

Xpreen Silicone Facial Cleanser Brush ($19.99; amazon.com)

Similar to the Luna 3, this device uses pulsations to deep clean below the skin's surface and is made from skin-friendly silicone that can help increase blood circulation, brighten skin and improve softness. The device comes with three cleaning modes (normal, strong and mix), so you can customize your routine based on your skin's needs. On the back, there's a massage pattern that can help improve skin's elasticity and give you much needed TLC.

Using the device is as simple as applying your daily cleanser to the brush, dampening your face, turning the brush on and moving it in small circular motions across your face.

I noticed my face looked and felt better after my first use. And after two months of daily testing, I'm still really impressed with the results.

My skin is noticeably softer and my breakouts have been few and far between. The brush also doubles as a lymphatic massager, so my face also has been less puffy. I have sensitive, combination skin, and since testing, I've been impressed with how less oily my T-zone appears, as well as how gentle the brush is on the more sensitive areas of my face, like my cheekbones. Basically, it's a win all around.

Other perks include the long battery life (I haven't had to charge the brush again after two months) and its easy-to-clean design.

While the Foreo Luna 3 is the gold standard when it comes to these types of facial brushes, the Xpreen dupe works just as well. The fact that it's one-tenth of the price doesn't hurt either.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.