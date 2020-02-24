In photos: Los Angeles celebrates the life of Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant" memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday, February 24. Bryant closed out her emotional tribute with a message to her late husband: "Babe, you take care of our Gigi." Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma speaks at the memorial service. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Former and current basketball players and coaches attend the memorial. Lucy Nicholson Reuters

Vanessa Bryant is helped off the stage by NBA legend Michael Jordan. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

People take their seats inside the Staples Center before the start of the service. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel gave a heartfelt speech before introducing Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images