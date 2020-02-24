(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act and rape but acquitted of more serious charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 11.
-- President Trump felt the love of the crowds as he landed in India and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug.
-- Katherine Johnson, the pioneering NASA mathematician and inspiration for the film "Hidden Figures," has died at 101.
-- A driver plowed into a crowd at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, injuring several people, including young children.
-- Loved ones, friends and fans gathered to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna in Los Angeles.
-- Harrison Ford revealed his secret to a long-lasting marriage. His suggestion? "Don't talk. Nod your head."