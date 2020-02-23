Here's your chance to design equipment for NASA's proposed Venus rover and win $15,000

(CNN) NASA wants your help creating new technology for a mission to a "hellish" planet.

The space agency is trying to explore the surface of Venus with a rover, something that has never been accomplished before

"With a surface temperature in excess of 840 degrees Fahrenheit and a surface pressure 90 times that of Earth, Venus can turn lead into a puddle and crush a nuclear-powered submarine with ease," NASA said

"While many missions have visited our sister planet, only about a dozen have made contact with the surface of Venus before quickly succumbing to the oppressive heat and pressure."