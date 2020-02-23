Here's your chance to design equipment for NASA's proposed Venus rover and win $15,000

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 4:39 PM ET, Sun February 23, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Even state-of-the-art equipment can get liquified or pulverized in Venus&#39; extreme environment.
Even state-of-the-art equipment can get liquified or pulverized in Venus' extreme environment.

(CNN)NASA wants your help creating new technology for a mission to a "hellish" planet.

The space agency is trying to explore the surface of Venus with a rover, something that has never been accomplished before.
"With a surface temperature in excess of 840 degrees Fahrenheit and a surface pressure 90 times that of Earth, Venus can turn lead into a puddle and crush a nuclear-powered submarine with ease," NASA said.
NASA missions could uncover secrets on Venus, Io and Triton
NASA missions could uncover secrets on Venus, Io and Triton
"While many missions have visited our sister planet, only about a dozen have made contact with the surface of Venus before quickly succumbing to the oppressive heat and pressure."
    But NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is working on a mission to the fiery planet's surface