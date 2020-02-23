75 years ago today, US Marines raised the American flag over Iwo Jima. Here's the inside story

This iconic photo, taken February 23, 1945, by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, shows six US Marines raising the American flag over the battle-scarred Japanese island of Iwo Jima. But it wasn&#39;t the first flag raised over Iwo Jima that day, and Rosenthal wasn&#39;t the only one there taking photos.
Marine Sgt. Louis Lowery, a photographer for Leatherneck magazine, captured this image of Marines raising an American flag for the first time atop Iwo Jima&#39;s Mount Suribachi on February 23, 1945. A strange series of events, however, made this photo less well-known than Rosenthal&#39;s.
Another Lowery image of the first flag-raising. A short time later, the Marines were ordered to replace the first flag with a bigger one so more people could see it.