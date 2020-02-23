A YouTuber's fancy Bali vacation sure looked nice. Nope, the photos were taken in an Ikea

(CNN) You shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet. A popular YouTuber proved that, once again, to be true.

Natalia Taylor posted a series of photos on her Instagram that made it seem like she had traveled to a far-off exotic destination. There she was lounging in a fancy bathtub. In another, she posed in front of a floral print mirror.

"The queen has arrived," she wrote in the caption. Her location: Bali, Indonesia.

But in a video she later posted to YouTube, she revealed the photos were staged in an Ikea.

The Instagram photos were all fictitious. And that, Taylor said, was the point.

