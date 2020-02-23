Runner crawled for 8 hours in sub-freezing temperatures after breaking his ankle on mountain trail

(CNN) A runner crawled for nearly eight hours to find help after breaking his ankle in a national park in Washington, authorities said.

"Carrying a charged cell phone and displaying incredible grit and determination to self-rescue likely prevented more serious injury in this case," Jefferson County Search and Rescue said in a statement posted on Facebook

Around 5 p.m. Friday, the runner was injured on the Duckabush River Trail in the Olympic National Park, Washington, according to the release. He was about 10 miles from the trailhead and his cell phone did not have a signal so he couldn't call for help.

Temperatures were below freezing, and he was wearing only light running clothes as he crawled for several miles, the release said. At 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, he realized his phone had a signal because he received a text message.

He called 911 and kept crawling, the release said.

