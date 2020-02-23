St. Louis shooting leaves 6-year-old boy dead and 9-year-old girl critically injured

(CNN) A 6-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl left critically injured when someone opened fire on their car in St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.

The children were in the vehicle with a 27-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, according to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department incident summary.

The man and woman told police they were in the area of Highland Avenue and North Euclid Avenue around 1:40 p.m. when an unknown person began shooting at them.

The man and woman took the children to a hospital, where the boy, identified by police as David Birchfield III, was pronounced dead, the summary said.

The 9-year-old girl was listed in critical condition, while the 7-year-old girl suffered injuries from shattered glass. The man the woman were unharmed, per the incident summary.

