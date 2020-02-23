Man survives after driving off the top of a parking garage in California

By Alicia Lee, CNN

Updated 6:58 PM ET, Sun February 23, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A 20-year-old man drove a Jeep off a six-level parking garage in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 23.
A 20-year-old man drove a Jeep off a six-level parking garage in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 23.

(CNN)A man drove his Jeep off the top of a six-level parking garage and landed across the street on a McDonald's in Santa Monica, California, authorities said Sunday.

The 20-year-old driver from Twentynine Palms, California, "while injured, was conscious, suffering and speaking with officers when they arrived" shortly after midnight, according to a press release from the Santa Monica Police Department.
Firefighters extricated him from badly damaged Jeep and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said.
Two passengers in the Jeep managed to jump out before it was driven off the parking garage, the fire department said.
    Firefighters work next to the Jeep still hanging from the building housing the McDonald&#39;s.
    Firefighters work next to the Jeep still hanging from the building housing the McDonald's.
    Because the driver was receiving medical treatment, officers were unable to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, according to police, who added that the investigation is ongoing.
    Read More
      The incident happened at a public parking garage just a few blocks away from the Santa Monica Pier.
      Both the top of the parking garage and the McDonald's, located on a four-lane street across from the garage, were significantly damaged, the fire department said.