Rihanna calls on friends and allies to 'pull up' during powerful speech at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

(CNN) Rihanna received thunderous applause following her stirring speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

The musician, business mogul and philanthropist received the prestigious President's Award at Saturday's ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Rihanna spoke of the importance of unifying communities and encouraged people of color to tell friends of different races to "pull up."

"I'm lucky I was able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012," Rihanna said during her speech. The nonprofit organization funds education and emergency response programs around the world.

"If there's anything I've learned, it's that we can fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I can't emphasize that enough."

