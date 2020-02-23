New Orleans bans tandem floats for the rest of Mardi Gras season after second deadly parade accident

(CNN) New Orleans officials have banned tandem floats from parading during the rest of the Mardi Gras season after two people were killed in separate accidents this week.

and pulled by one tractor. NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness campaign, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced tandem floats won't be allowed for the rest of the season

"Our hearts break for those lost and for their loved ones, and our prayers and deepest sympathies are with them -- and will be with them in all the days and months ahead," Cantrell said in a statement. "May our people take this moment to uplift our brothers and our sisters, to mourn as one and to move forward, together."

The most recent incident took place Saturday night when a person was struck at the Krewe of Endymion parade, authorities said. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a tandem float was involved in the incident.

Police responded "in record time," Cantrell said. After the incident, the final part of the parade was canceled, NOLA Ready tweeted.

