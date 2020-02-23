Man is arrested in New Jersey for allegedly videotaping women in bathroom stalls at a Barnes & Noble

(CNN) A man was arrested last week for allegedly filming two women in the bathroom stalls at a Barnes & Noble store in New Jersey.

Juan Mejia, 44, faces two counts of invasion of privacy in the third degree, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Mejia was also found to be in possession of suspected child pornography and faces charges of endangering the welfare of children in the second degree and the third degree, prosecutors said.

CNN has been unable to determine whether Mejia has an attorney who would comment on his behalf. He's being held in the Passaic County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble called the incident "disturbing" in a statement, adding that employees immediately notified police.

