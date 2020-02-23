Three people injured after stabbing at a night club in Michigan

(CNN) A stabbing incident at a nightclub near Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant left three people injured early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident took place at Wayside Central, according CNN affiliate WNEM , which cited a message sent out by the university's emergency alert system. The scene is about a tenth of a mile from the campus.

"There was an isolated off-campus incident tonight at Wayside Central," the university tweeted . "Three victims have been reported with unspecified injuries. A suspect has been identified detained. There is no longer an ongoing threat to the public. The community is safe."

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Dale Hawks told Central Michigan Life , the school's newspaper, that it is unclear if or how the three injured people are connected.

CNN has reached out to local authorities in Mount Pleasant, including the Mount Pleasant Police Department for additional information.