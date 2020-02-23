This lizard makes art that's raising money for Australia bushfire relief

(CNN) A lizard named Winston is raising money for Australia bushfire relief by dipping its claws and tail into different paint colors and walking across a canvas.

The Argentine black and white tegu is owned by Sarah Curry, a graphic designer from Lansing, Michigan, who sells its artwork on Etsy. She has raised $2,000 in two weeks.

Curry told CNN she got the idea after she saw her local zoo do it and wondered if it would be safe for Winston. After checking with the veterinarian to get the right type of paint, she was ready to try.

"He walked in it and just started doing his thing and made a big mess," Curry said.

Winston is 4 feet long, weighs 15 pounds, and was once owned by someone who couldn't care for a lizard. Winston was in bad shape and dumped off in a box at The Great Lakes Zoological Society.

