Gigi Hadid called out Jake Paul for dissing Zayn Malik

(CNN) If you're going to diss someone on Twitter, you might want to try spelling their name right.

But that wasn't the issue Gigi Hadid had with Jake Paul after he came for her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude," Paul wrote in a tweet on Sunday

"Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha."

Paul, a YouTuber known for playing Dirk Mann on Disney's " Bizaardvark ," wrote in a second tweet that Malik "started yelling and freaking" out and that he felt bad for "childhood stars."

Read More