A police dog killed in the line of duty will be buried in a special casket bearing his portrait

(CNN) A Utah paint shop that specializes in motorcycles and classic cars has designed a customized casket for a fallen police dog.

Hondo, a K-9 with Herriman City's Police Department, was shot while assisting officers apprehending a fugitive in Salt Lake City on February 13. Hondo suffered a gunshot wound to the sternum and died at a nearby veterinary hospital.

The police department contacted Rawtin Garage with an urgent request to honor Hondo's life: a customized casket.

"They asked if we could get something together since we have done work on their motorcycles before," John Ward, owner of Rawtin Garage, told CNN.

Twenty-four hours later, Rawtin revealed the special casket. Its custom design, all hand painted or airbrushed, included a portrait of Hondo wearing his police harness.

